Apple launches Apple Music web app in beta

Apple Music, the music streaming service, is now available in a new beta web app.
The launch of an Apple Music web app is long overdue given it gives more users access to the service across additional devices. This means Apple Music is available on a broader range of browsers and devices, including Google Chrome and Chromebooks, Android, Windows 10 and other browsers.
The site looks just like Apple’s recently revamped Apple Music app on desktop, complete with a full dark mode. However, a few things are missing from the new web app, including Apple’s Beat’s 1 radio station, some Apple Music videos and ‘Smart Playlists.’
You can check out the beta by navigating to ‘beta.music.apple.com.’
The new web app brings Apple Music up to par with Spotify in-terms of platform offerings on computers and phones. Where the service still lags behind other streaming services is its lack of availability on platforms like Smart TVs.
While Apple Music’s web app is launching in beta following months of rumours, it’s unclear when the final version of the platform is releasing.
Source: The Verge
Comments