McDonald’s Canada offering free cheeseburger in its mobile app

Sep 18, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

If you’re into eating McDonald’s then the Hamburgler has a deal for you.

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s Canada is giving you the opportunity to feed your machine with a free cheeseburger from September 18th to 24th.

Of course, there is some fine print to the offer. You will need to download the iOS or Android app and order something for a minimum of $1.00 (excludes taxes), then you’ll receive an in-app alert to redeem a free cheeseburger.

Finally, there’s a limit of one free cheeseburger per customer.

Go forth.

Related: I tried to buy a coffee with McDonald’s mobile app and was defrauded $2,000

