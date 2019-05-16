News
Valve’s Steam Link app now on iOS, one year after Apple rejected it

May 16, 2019

1:09 PM EDT

Valve has released its Steam Link app on iOS and Apple TV, one year after it launched on Android.

With the Steam Link app, users can play games from their Steam library on mobile devices or smart TVs while connected to a host computer via a 5Ghz network or a wired ethernet connection. Steam Link supports MFI controllers or the Steam Controller.

Notably, Apple blocked Steam Link from coming to its platforms last May. “Business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team,” Valve said of Apple’s decision at the time.

A few days later, Apple’s marketing vice president Phil Schiller clarified in an internal email that Steam Link violates some of the company’s violates guidelines regarding user-generated content, in-app purchases and content codes.

However, Schiller said Apple would be open to working with Valve to “help bring the Steam experience to iOS and Apple TV in a way that complies with the store’s guidelines.”

It’s unclear why it took one year for an agreement to be made or what concessions Valve may have had to make.

In any case, iOS users can download the Steam Link app for free here.

Via: Variety

