At WWDC 2019 Apple revealed iOS 13, the latest version of its iPhone operating system.
iOS 13 comes with new features such as ‘dark mode‘ and ‘Voice Control,’ a feature that aims to make the iPhone more accessible. Another new feature is ‘Look Around’ for Apple Maps, which allows users to explore an area at street level.
iOS 13 also includes a new a swipe to type keyboard called ‘QuickPath,’ makeup for Memoji and ‘Audio Sharing’ that allows users to play audio on two pairs of Bluetooth headphones.
With all the new iOS 13 features announced at WWDC, the MobileSyrup team is curious, what new functionality are you most excited about and why?
Let us know in the comments below.
iOS 13’s public beta launches later this month, with the full version of the operating system launching this fall.
