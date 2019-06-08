News
PREVIOUS|

What iOS 13 feature are you most excited about?

Jun 8, 2019

10:04 AM EDT

0 comments

At WWDC 2019 Apple revealed iOS 13, the latest version of its iPhone operating system.

iOS 13 comes with new features such as ‘dark mode‘ and ‘Voice Control,’ a feature that aims to make the iPhone more accessible. Another new feature is ‘Look Around’ for Apple Maps, which allows users to explore an area at street level.

iOS 13 also includes a new a swipe to type keyboard called ‘QuickPath,’ makeup for Memoji and ‘Audio Sharing’ that allows users to play audio on two pairs of Bluetooth headphones.

With all the new iOS 13 features announced at WWDC, the MobileSyrup team is curious, what new functionality are you most excited about and why?

Let us know in the comments below.

iOS 13’s public beta launches later this month, with the full version of the operating system launching this fall.

Related Articles

News

Jun 4, 2019

6:47 PM EDT

New iOS 13 API could fix Google Photos sync issues

Features

Jun 6, 2019

3:29 AM EDT

iPadOS aims to continue making the iPad more laptop-like

News

Jun 6, 2019

11:19 AM EDT

‘Find My’ locates your iPhone, doesn’t tell Apple where you’ve been

News

Jun 7, 2019

12:55 PM EDT

iOS 13 lets you capture video, photo and audio on front and back cameras simultaneously

Comments