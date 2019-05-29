News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rendering reportedly ‘correct’

May 29, 2019

1:20 PM EDT

Note 9

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe has put themselves out on a limb. The tipster has confirmed the design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Twitter user Ice Universe, known for their accurate Samsung leaks, has confirmed concept creators Ben Geskin‘s rendering of the Galaxy Note 10. 

It’s definitely possible for Ice Universe to be incorrect, however, so take this with a grain of salt.

However, if the leaker is correct, the handset will sport a single centred, front-facing shooter. The rear of the device will sport a triple rear-facing camera module with a time of flight sensor to the right.

The handset sort of looks boring, although it’ll likely sport a built-in stylus and a big battery. The phone will reportedly sport a buttonless design, however, the rendering definitely shows buttons.

Rumours suggest that the Note 10 will come in four variants, with two 4G and two 5G models at varying sizes.

Source: Ice Universe, Ben Geskin 

