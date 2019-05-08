Google reportedly launches group video calling for Duo in Canada

While Google has shut down Allo and Google+, the company is still putting effort into its video calling app, Google Duo.
Group video calling for Google Duo is now starting to go live in Indonesia. Additionally, Android Police has confirmed that the feature is now available in Canada, the U.S. and India.
Google Indonesia announced the feature in preparation for Ramadan, then Justin Uberti, lead of the Duo division confirmed its release in other regions.
Reportedly the function is easy to use and allows users to select four contacts to call simultaneously or create a group.
Reports of group video calling for Duo go all the way back to December 2018. Android Police discovered the feature within an APK teardown of that app.
Back in February Google launched Duo for web browsers.
Source: Android Police
