Google Duo is now available in web browsers

Google has brought its Duo service to the web, allowing users to video chat with one another right from their devices’ browsers.
Duo was previously only available in app form on Android and iOS. The service is now available in Chrome, Safari and Firefox.
The web version supports both video and voice calls. Access Duo in your browser here.
After signing into your Duo account, a list of your Duo contacts will appear below the search box. A preview window will also show you what you look like before calling.
Via: The Verge
