News
PREVIOUS

Public Mobile is retiring three of its ready-made 3G speed plans

Apr 16, 2019

11:38 AM EDT

0 comments

Public Mobile

Public Mobile is retiring several of its ready-made plans.

Starting April 22nd at 11:59pm ET/8:59am PT the following three plans will expire:

  • $25 for 1GB at 3G speed
  • $40 for 5GB at 3G speed
  • $45 for 6.5GB at 3G speed

If the customer is already on one of these plans, no action is required and they remain will on their current plan. However, if the client switches to another plan, they will have to move back before April 22nd, as once the plan is expired it’s gone forever.

If any of these plans do appeal to you, there’s still a chance to switch over to them before April 22nd. Customers can change to one of these three plans and have it switch over on their next renewal date in the ‘Self-Serve‘ section of Public Mobile’s website. If the client chooses to do this the amount owed will get automatically updated on their renewal date.

If the client decides to cancel the future-dated plan, click on the ‘Plans and Add-Ons’ tab and select ‘Cancel Order.’

Source: Public Mobile 

Related Articles

News

Apr 9, 2019

3:52 PM EDT

Koodo launches 10GB $60/month referral promo plan

News

Mar 21, 2019

5:32 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers free 400 long distance minutes to customers following outage

News

Apr 10, 2019

3:49 PM EDT

CRTC orders Québecor to continue to provide TVA Sports to Bell customers

News

Apr 6, 2019

11:59 AM EDT

Public Mobile to perform maintenance from 12am – 10am ET on April 7

Comments