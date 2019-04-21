Google Canada discounts Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $250 until May 6th

A month ago, Google put its flagship smartphones on sale at a heavy discount. Now, ahead of its upcoming May 7th release of the rumoured Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google has once again cut the cost of the Pixel 3 and 3XL.
Here are the current prices for the devices:
- 64GB Pixel 3 is now $749 CAD from its original $999 pricing
- 128GB Pixel 3 variant is $879 from its regular $1,129 pricing
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is now $879 from its original $1,129 pricing
- 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is currently $1,009 down from its regular $1,259 pricing
Google notes this “promotion starts April 21, 2019 at 12am PT and ends May 6, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. Offer available only to Canadian residents aged 18 years or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Purchase must be made on Google Store Canada.”
The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, dual front-firing stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Not Pink.’ The larger 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL features a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.
Google is prepping for I/O in the coming weeks and has also put up a teaser page on its website that says “Help is on the way,” and points to May 7th as the date when “something big” will come to the Pixel universe.
Source: Google
