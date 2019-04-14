Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Huawei P30 Pro review
- B.C. judge says wearing two earbuds counts as distracted driving, even with dead phone
- Dotmobile nets 2,000 subscribers, opens up new Toronto HQ location
- Industry players submit support messages to CRTC directive, Shaw opposes MVNO review
- 600MHz spectrum auction raised $3.47 billion
- Shaw grows wireless subscribers to 1,516,256
- Ontario Budget 2019 to allow purchase of gambling tickets on smartphones
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: You’ve heard these before
- Disney confirms its Disney+ streaming service will eventually launch globally
- Amazon Echo Link and Link Amp release in Canada for lossless audio playback with Alexa
- Rogers to open new Toronto flagship retail store at Yonge-Dundas square with ‘interactive zones’
- GE’s ‘C’ bulbs offer an excellent take on smart lights with a focus on health
- Canada considering social media regulation to combat federal election meddling
- Virgin confirms raising legacy Flex Data tablet plan price by $5
- Spotify is giving Premium subscribers in Canada a free Google Home Mini
- Mobile Klinik CEO says industry evolving, adopting Right to Repair model despite legislation
