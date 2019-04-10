Rogers is upgrading the in-store customer experience by completely opening a brand new Toronto flagship store.
The company announced it will officially break ground on its new multi-floor location at Yonge-Dundas square later this summer, with a planned date of opening its doors sometime “later 2019.”
Following the track of its 2012 flapship store, Rogers states this new location will showcase “showcase emerging wireless and connected home technology for consumers and businesses, with onsite experts, interactive zones, and dedicated spaces for events and exhibits. It will also feature other key Rogers brands and sports properties.”
It will basically have all Rogers’ services under one roof at 302 Yonge Street.
There are no further details to the customer experience or the final design. Rogers declined to send over architectural drawings when requested.
“We’re incredibly excited to open our flagship destination centre in the iconic Yonge-Dundas square later this year,” said Leroy Williams, senior vice president of Consumer Channels at Rogers. “It will redefine the retail experience with innovative, immersive ways to engage with the latest in next-generation wireless and connected home technology.”
The company recently reported its 2018 year-end results and leads other Canadian carriers with over 10,783,000 million wireless subscribers.
