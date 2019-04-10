News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers to open new Toronto flagship retail store at Yonge-Dundas square with ‘interactive zones’

Apr 10, 2019

10:22 AM EDT

0 comments

Rogers is upgrading the in-store customer experience by completely opening a brand new Toronto flagship store.

The company announced it will officially break ground on its new multi-floor location at Yonge-Dundas square later this summer, with a planned date of opening its doors sometime “later 2019.”

Following the track of its 2012 flapship store, Rogers states this new location will showcase “showcase emerging wireless and connected home technology for consumers and businesses, with onsite experts, interactive zones, and dedicated spaces for events and exhibits. It will also feature other key Rogers brands and sports properties.”

It will basically have all Rogers’ services under one roof at 302 Yonge Street.

There are no further details to the customer experience or the final design. Rogers declined to send over architectural drawings when requested.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our flagship destination centre in the iconic Yonge-Dundas square later this year,” said Leroy Williams, senior vice president of Consumer Channels at Rogers. “It will redefine the retail experience with innovative, immersive ways to engage with the latest in next-generation wireless and connected home technology.”

The company recently reported its 2018 year-end results and leads other Canadian carriers with over 10,783,000 million wireless subscribers.

Related Articles

News

Apr 9, 2019

12:03 PM EDT

Rogers offering 4GB of bonus data on select plans

News

Apr 8, 2019

10:13 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [April 8 – April 14]

Business

Apr 4, 2019

6:21 PM EDT

Innovation Minister says Comp Bureau, CRTC spat must result in more competition at all costs

Comments