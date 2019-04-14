Facebook and its ‘family of apps’ are down for some users in Canada.
This specific period of downtime started around 8:00am EST and is impacting Canadians in various provinces. Facebook, including its popular picture and video-sharing app Instagram and messaging services Messenger and WhatsApp are experiencing the same outage.
One month ago, Facebook experienced a 14-hour period of downtime that the company said was the result of ‘a server configuration change.’
Facebook has yet to comment on the issue or inform of when the services will be restored.
Update – 9:15am: Facebook and its associated ‘family of app’ are now restored. Let us know in the comments if you are experiencing any issues.
