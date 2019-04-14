News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for some users in Canada [Update – restored]

Apr 14, 2019

8:27 AM EDT

0 comments

Facebook emails show some new information

Facebook and its ‘family of apps’ are down for some users in Canada.

This specific period of downtime started around 8:00am EST and is impacting Canadians in various provinces. Facebook, including its popular picture and video-sharing app Instagram and messaging services Messenger and WhatsApp are experiencing the same outage.

One month ago, Facebook experienced a 14-hour period of downtime that the company said was the result of ‘a server configuration change.’

Facebook has yet to comment on the issue or inform of when the services will be restored.

Update – 9:15am: Facebook and its associated ‘family of app’ are now restored. Let us know in the comments if you are experiencing any issues.

Related Articles

News

Apr 9, 2019

3:18 PM EDT

Facebook aims to use AI-generated maps to help global crisis relief

News

Apr 9, 2019

12:22 PM EDT

Facebook adds new tools to help users memorialize loved ones

News

Apr 12, 2019

11:02 AM EDT

Facebook thinking of merging Messenger app back into main app: report

Comments