Fitbit joins forces with Snapchat to bring Bitmoji to its smartwatches

Fitbit smartwatches users can link the Versa, Versa Lite and Ionic smartwatch to their Snapchat account in order to for a custom Bitmoji to appear on the wearable throughout the day.
The Bitmoji then update over the course of the day depending on what the wearer is doing. These changes are based on the time of day, activity data, weather and more, according to Fitbit.
In total there are 50 different unique Bitmoji variations that can appear, including what seems to be a guy in an avocado costume (see below).
The update is rolling out now to all supported Fitbit devices.
Below are a few examples of some of the Bitmoji that will now appear on Fitbit’s smartwatches if you link your Snapchat account to the wearable:
- “Dancing with your alarm clock when it’s time to rise and shine”
- “Throwing confetti after you crush your daily step goal”
- “Sleepwalking when it’s time to catch some Zzs”
- “Becoming an avocado when you log food — you are what you eat, literally”
- Toronto-based Bitstrips, the company that created Bitmoji, was purchased by Snap back in March of 2016.
