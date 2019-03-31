Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- 2019 BMW iDrive 7.0 Review: Going deeper and deeper
- Rogers rolls out eSIM support for business customers on BYOD plans
- Canadian wireless industry positively impacts GDP, jobs and more: study
- Tesla raises the price of the Model Y by up to $2,000 CAD
- Apple News+ is Apple’s new $12.99 per month magazine subscription service
- Rogers raising internet rates for some customers by $3 per month
- Town of Innisfil to accept Bitcoin as payment for property taxes
- Calgary’s YYC has fastest download speed of all Canadian airports: Ookla
- Here are the top 6 announcements from Apple’s ‘Show Time’ event
- Huawei talks rebuilding relationship with Canada, Telus confirms equipment is not interoperable
- Huawei P30 and P30 Pro Hands-on: Look closer
