Take a close look at the Samsung Galaxy S10’s triple rear-facing camera setup

Feb 4, 2019

3:35 PM EST

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has tweeted an image of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The leak reveals a horizontal triple rear-facing camera setup, with a LED flash alongside some other sensors. The image suggests that Samsung will bring its triple rear-facing camera setup to the standard Galaxy S10.

This information corroborates many of the previous S10 leaks we’ve seen, suggesting that both the S10 and S10+ will feature triple rear-facing camera arrays. Meanwhile, other rumours indicate the budget S10 variant will sport a dual camera setup, while the premium 5G handset will include four rear-facing cameras.

The tweet also reveals the pearl colour Samsung Galaxy S10, which was originally leaked by Roland Quandt in a render

Samsung will officially reveal its handset on February 20th.

Source: Evan Blass

