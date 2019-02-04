Take a close look at the Samsung Galaxy S10’s triple rear-facing camera setup

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has tweeted an image of the Samsung Galaxy S10.
The leak reveals a horizontal triple rear-facing camera setup, with a LED flash alongside some other sensors. The image suggests that Samsung will bring its triple rear-facing camera setup to the standard Galaxy S10.
This information corroborates many of the previous S10 leaks we’ve seen, suggesting that both the S10 and S10+ will feature triple rear-facing camera arrays. Meanwhile, other rumours indicate the budget S10 variant will sport a dual camera setup, while the premium 5G handset will include four rear-facing cameras.
The tweet also reveals the pearl colour Samsung Galaxy S10, which was originally leaked by Roland Quandt in a render.
Samsung will officially reveal its handset on February 20th.
Source: Evan Blass
