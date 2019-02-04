News
EMUI 9 update brings ‘AI color’ mode photo capture to Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Feb 4, 2019

3:38 PM EST

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X’s latest EMUI update brings new features to the phones’ camera app. ‘EMUI 9.0.0.195’ offers new photo capturing functionality within the device’s ‘AI color’ mode.

AI color mode allows users to take a video with the background in greyscale and the subject in colour. As a result, even when the subject moves, the colour goes with them.

Now, when taking a picture in AI colour, users should see a picture with the background in black and white and the subject in colour. However, previously, taking pictures within AI colour mode would result in an image that was still in full colour.

It’s unclear when this feature will be available for all Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X owners. Our in-office Mate 20 Pro has yet to receive this EMUI update. With Huawei’s typical update schedule in Canada in mind, it could take a while.

We’ve reached out to Huawei Canada to get more details regarding the update’s release. Huawei’s Mate 20 X is not officially available in Canada.

Source: XDA Developers

