Toronto Lyft riders spent an additional $25.9 million on rides in 2018

Lyft has announced that its riders in Toronto alone spent an additional $25.9 million CAD on rides in 2018, adding that the company is beneficial to the city.
According to its Economic Impact Report 2018 released on January 24th, 2019, the company said its presence in the country has helped ensure cities have a “seamless” living experience “by making it easier for people to get around and experience” them.
“Every day, people are using Lyft in Toronto as a way to connect with their community, support local businesses, and commute more efficiently. This is having a dramatic and real impact on our city by enabling riders to move around seamlessly and drivers to earn on their own time,” said Aaron Zifkin, managing director of Lyft in Canada, in a recent press release.
Zifkin added he hoped the company invests more in the local Toronto economy. In the past, the company has partnered with Pride, the Toronto International Film Festival and SickKids. Lyft says it donated over $500,000 to support these organizations.
According to the report, Lyft riders “saved 1.4 million hours” compared to other transportations.
The company noted that 48 percent of riders explored more parts of the city and 32 percent spent more of their money at local businesses.
The ride-sharing company launched in Toronto and the GTA in December 2017.
In September 2018, Lyft reported that after six years of being in business it has reached one billion rides within both the U.S. and Canada.
Source: Lyft
