Twitter testing new ‘Original Tweeter’ tag to fight thread confusion

Twitter has been rolling out small updates recently, but the latest alteration looks to make it easier to see who started a tweet thread.
Users might start noticing a small grey bubble or tag attached to specific tweets that says ‘Original Tweeter.’
Twitter is only testing out the tag at the moment for a small percentage of iOS and Android users, according to The Verge.
For those that can see it, the tag’s goal is to help other Twitter users when the original poster is in a tweet thread.
Ideally, this will be helpful for popular users who have parody accounts that tweet at them. For example, if Elon Musk tweets something about Tesla, then a few Musk parody accounts join in the tweet thread. This has the potential to get confusing for users to keep track of what account is real.
Twitter has been testing a few different changes for ttweet threads recently. One test looks to make threads more conversational, and now it’s establishing a way to make threads more verifiable.
Since this is just a test, there’s a chance that it will never make it into the full version of Twitter, but if it does, it should help verify real users in tweet threads.
Source: TechCrunch, The Verge
