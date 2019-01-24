Huawei to launch 5G foldable display smartphone at Mobile World Congress

Huawei will launch a 5G-capable foldable display smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to the company’s Richard Yu.
“We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world’s first 5G smartphone with foldable screen,” Said Yu, Huawei’s consumer business group CEO, at a 5G launch event in Beijing, China.
Yu hasn’t been shy about talking about Huawei’s first consumer-facing foldable display smartphone. He first started speaking about the device this past September. At the time, the executive said Huawei’s ambition was to build a foldable smartphone that would allow consumers to replace their existing tablets and laptop computers. Like the foldable smartphone Samsung showed off at its recent developer conference, Huawei’s foldable smartphone is expected to feature a large, tablet-sized display.
Otherwise, besides the fact that the handset’s 5G connectivity will be enabled by Huawei new Balong 5000 modem, we don’t know much else about the upcoming smartphone.
Earlier today, LG also announced that it plans to launch a 5G smartphone at MWC. Both handsets are unlikely to come to Canada due to the fact that the Canadian government has yet to auction off 5G spectrum.
