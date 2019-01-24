News
Amazon Canada launches new monthly Prime subscriptions for students

Jan 24, 2019

11:12 AM EST

Amazon Canada has launched a new monthly Prime subscription plan for university and college students.

With this new monthly plan, students are able to get all of the benefits of a Prime Student plan without committing to a year-long membership. Amazon says this monthly plan costs $3.99 CAD a month in comparison to the standard $39 annual subscription fee.

Amazon also says that starting now students have access to movies and TV shows within their six-month trial Prime Student period.

Amazon says that all eligible students need is a school email address to sign up for the online retail giant’s Prime student subscription.

The new subscription also includes access to the following:

  • Free two-day shipping on specific items
  • Free one-day shipping in select cities
  • Free same-day delivery in Toronto or Vancouver
  • Amazon Prime Video Access
  • Twitch Prime
  • Amazon Photo
  • Deals and special offers

To learn more about Amazon’s new student Prime plan, follow this link.

