Amazon Canada launches new monthly Prime subscriptions for students

Amazon Canada has launched a new monthly Prime subscription plan for university and college students.
With this new monthly plan, students are able to get all of the benefits of a Prime Student plan without committing to a year-long membership. Amazon says this monthly plan costs $3.99 CAD a month in comparison to the standard $39 annual subscription fee.
Amazon also says that starting now students have access to movies and TV shows within their six-month trial Prime Student period.
Amazon says that all eligible students need is a school email address to sign up for the online retail giant’s Prime student subscription.
The new subscription also includes access to the following:
- Free two-day shipping on specific items
- Free one-day shipping in select cities
- Free same-day delivery in Toronto or Vancouver
- Amazon Prime Video Access
- Twitch Prime
- Amazon Photo
- Deals and special offers
To learn more about Amazon’s new student Prime plan, follow this link.
