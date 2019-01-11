At this point, it should come as no surprise that Samsung is working on a 5G phone.
After all, numerous leaks and rumours from sources like Ice Universe and Bloomberg suggest that at least one of Samsung’s upcoming S10 devices will feature 5G connectivity, while Samsung and U.S. wireless service provider Verizon confirmed that a 5G device is set to launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.
Now, thanks to a January 11th, 2019 Samsung media release, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has once again reiterated its commitment to delivering a consumer-ready 5G device in the first half of 2019.
According to Samsung’s A Journey of Mobile Innovation media release, the company is “working hard to usher in the next generation of connectivity with 5G.”
“Our technology brought 5G networking to South Korea, and in partnership with U.S. carriers, we’ve already brought the first wave of 5G to the United States,” reads an excerpt from the same January 11th media release.
“We’re committed to putting 5G in consumers’ hands with a 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019.”
As it stands, it’s clear that Samsung plans on launching a 5G device in South Korea and the U.S., though it’s unclear whether this device will arrive anywhere else in the world.
It’s worth noting that most Canadians likely won’t get a chance to use local 5G networks until at least 2020, when Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) plans on holding an auction for 3.5GHz spectrum — one of the categories of spectra needed to establish formal 5G networks.
Of course, Samsung isn’t the only smartphone manufacturer planning on launching a 5G phone in 2019.
San Diego-based silicon manufacturer Qualcomm estimated that no fewer than 30 5G-capable smartphones featuring the company’s Snapdragon 855 chip and X50 modem are set to launch in 2019.
Still, if CES 2019 was any indication, 5G technology still isn’t ready for prime time, even if global smartphone manufacturers are priming users for the launch of true 5G.
Source: Samsung
Comments