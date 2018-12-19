News
Samsung’s 5G phone will only be available in U.S. and South Korea: report

Dec 19, 2018

10:46 AM EST

Samsung will reportedly launch the premium Galaxy S10 with 5G only in the U.S. and South Korea, according to the leaker Ice Universe. 

The 6.7-inch smartphone will feature a time-of-flight (ToF) proximity sensor on both the front and rear, which is odd considering the devices like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the iPhone XS use their ToF sensor to help with facial recognition technology.

The phone also has a “very cool” 5G logo, according to the leaker.

While Ice Universe doesn’t mention Canada, it’s possible that Samsung’s 5G phone could still make its way here. That said, 5G networks are still not ready in the country and won’t be until at least late 2019 or early 2020. With this in mind, Samsung could still launch the handset in Canada as an LTE device.

Other rumours indicate that Samsung will unveil its 5G phone at Mobile World Congress in February. The upcoming smartphone may feature up to 12GB of RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

