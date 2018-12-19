Samsung will reportedly launch the premium Galaxy S10 with 5G only in the U.S. and South Korea, according to the leaker Ice Universe.
The 6.7-inch smartphone will feature a time-of-flight (ToF) proximity sensor on both the front and rear, which is odd considering the devices like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the iPhone XS use their ToF sensor to help with facial recognition technology.
Beyond X is Samsung’s first 5G mobile phone. It uses a 6.7-inch screen and will be available in South Korea and the United States. It adds a ToF sensor to the front and rear. This is the top version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G LOGO is very cool.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2018
The phone also has a “very cool” 5G logo, according to the leaker.
While Ice Universe doesn’t mention Canada, it’s possible that Samsung’s 5G phone could still make its way here. That said, 5G networks are still not ready in the country and won’t be until at least late 2019 or early 2020. With this in mind, Samsung could still launch the handset in Canada as an LTE device.
Other rumours indicate that Samsung will unveil its 5G phone at Mobile World Congress in February. The upcoming smartphone may feature up to 12GB of RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Source: Ice Universe (Twitter)
