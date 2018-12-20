Samsung to name its 2019 flagships S10 Lite, S10 Plus and S10 Edge: report

Samsung will reportedly name its upcoming S series smartphones the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 Edge, according to Mobile Fun.
Mobile Fun has released a page listing case and screen protector information regarding Samsung’s next S series handsets.
Alongside the names and colours of the upcoming handset, render creator Ben Geskin tweeted out mock-up images of all three devices
Samsung Galaxy S10 OFFICIAL NAMING: S10 Plus, S10 Edge, S10 Lite.
COLORS: Black, Green, Berry Pink, Blue, Navy, White, Yellow.
Devices will come with a screen protector pre-installed for the first time.
(via https://t.co/wyMUERV2FK) pic.twitter.com/DeC09nVAwA
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) December 20, 2018
It’s likely the S10 Plus will be the standard S-series handset that’s rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch display. The S10 Lite will likely be the budget smartphone with a 5.8-inch screen and the S10 Edge will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch display
Geskin’s tweet states that Samsung’s S10 handsets will come in a number of different colours: black, green, blue, navy, yellow, white and ‘Berry Pink.’ Berry Pink might feature a colour similar to Galaxy A9’s bubblegum pink variant. Also revealed by Mobile Fun, the handset will come pre-installed with a case, similar to Huawei’s P-series smartphones.
Previous rumours suggest that the S10 Lite, S10 Plus and S10 Edge will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor in certain regions, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an ‘Infinity-O’ display that utilizes the company’s hole punch technology.
Other leaks indicate Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th and release the handsets on March 8th.
Image credit: Ben Geskin
Source: Mobile Fun Via: Ben Geskin
