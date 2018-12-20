News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung to name its 2019 flagships S10 Lite, S10 Plus and S10 Edge: report

Dec 20, 2018

1:16 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung will reportedly name its upcoming S series smartphones the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 Edge, according to Mobile Fun. 

Mobile Fun has released a page listing case and screen protector information regarding Samsung’s next S series handsets.

Alongside the names and colours of the upcoming handset, render creator Ben Geskin tweeted out mock-up images of all three devices

It’s likely the S10 Plus will be the standard S-series handset that’s rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch display. The S10 Lite will likely be the budget smartphone with a 5.8-inch screen and the S10 Edge will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch display

Geskin’s tweet states that Samsung’s S10 handsets will come in a number of different colours: black, green, blue, navy, yellow, white and ‘Berry Pink.’ Berry Pink might feature a colour similar to Galaxy A9’s bubblegum pink variant. Also revealed by Mobile Fun, the handset will come pre-installed with a case, similar to Huawei’s P-series smartphones.

Previous rumours suggest that the S10 Lite, S10 Plus and S10 Edge will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor in certain regions, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an ‘Infinity-O’ display that utilizes the company’s hole punch technology.

Other leaks indicate Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th and release the handsets on March 8th.

Image credit: Ben Geskin

Source: Mobile Fun Via: Ben Geskin 

Related Articles

News

Dec 18, 2018

3:15 PM EST

Premium Samsung Galaxy S10 expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 5G: report

News

Dec 19, 2018

10:46 AM EST

Samsung’s 5G phone will only be available in U.S. and South Korea: report

News

Dec 15, 2018

10:11 AM EST

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL leaks from last week

News

Dec 20, 2018

8:10 AM EST

What trends do you think will come to 2019 smartphones?

Comments