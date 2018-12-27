Netflix confirms ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ movie releasing Dec. 28

Following months of teases and fan theories, Netflix has finally confirmed that a feature-length Black Mirror movie will hit the streaming service on Friday, December 28th, 2018.
Titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the film is set in the 1980s and follows a young programmer (played by Dunkirk‘s Fionn Whitehead) who struggles to adapt the titular Bandersnatch novel into a video game.
In typical Black Mirror fashion, the man soon finds himself facing “a mind-mangling challenge,” according to Netflix.
It’s still unclear if Bandersnatch is the ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ Black Mirror special that has been rumoured over the past several months.
However, it appears that Bandersnatch is unrelated to the fifth season of Black Mirror, which doesn’t yet have a release date.
Season four of Black Mirror premiered on Netflix in December 2017.
Via: Variety
