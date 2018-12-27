Apple will manufacture high-end iPhones in India in 2019: Reuters

Cupertino-based computing giant Apple will begin assembling high-end iPhone models — like the iPhone X — in India in 2019, according to a source who spoke with Reuters.
Apple currently relies on Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer with factories in China, Brazil, Malaysia and other countries around the world, to assemble its iPhone devices.
The majority of Apple’s iPhones are manufactured in Foxconn’s Longhua Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, China.
According to an unidentified source who spoke with Reuters, however, Apple will soon use Foxconn’s factory in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to manufacture higher-end iPhones.
Reuters reported that Foxconn currently makes Xiaomi phones in India, while Apple already uses Taiwanese Wistron Corporation’s facilities in Bengaluru to manufacturer the company’s lower-end iPhone SE and iPhone 6S devices.
Apple’s decision to manufacture iPhones in India likely stems from the ramifications of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, started by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
Foxconn has previously acknowledged that the dispute between the U.S. and China has hindered the company’s ability to affordably continue its operations.
Source: Reuters
Comments