LG to unveil foldable smartphone at CES 2019: report

LG will unveil a foldable display smartphone at CES 2019, according to perennial device leaker Evan Blass.

Blass shared the tidbit in a tweet he posted early Wednesday morning.

“I can’t speak for Samsung,” he wrote, referring to the near endless rumours that Samsung will unveil a foldable smartphone sometime in 2019. “But I do know that LG plans to unveil a foldable phone at its 2019 CES keynote.”

Earlier this month, LG mobile head Jeong-hwan Hwang said his company was developing a foldable smartphone, but that it didn’t plan to be among the first to jump into the category.

It’s a bit strange then to hear that LG plans to unveil a device at CES. Of course, unveiling a device and actually bringing it to market are two very different things. In fact, CES is famous for this kind of stuff; a lot of companies go to the annual trade conference to show off their prototypes.

LG is no exception. At this year’s CES, the company showed off a rollable display TV prototype.

