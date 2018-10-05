Square Enix ‘heavily interested’ in bringing Kingdom Hearts III to the Nintendo Switch: report

Kingdom Hearts III, the long-awaited action-RPG from Square Enix and Disney, is set to finally release on January 29th on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Now, though, Square Enix is also reportedly considering a Nintendo Switch port of the game at some point down the line.
In a new YouTube video, content creator ‘DreamcastGuy’ claims a source close to Square Enix told him the company is “heavily interested” in releasing Kingdom Hearts III on the Switch.
However, DreamcastGuy says his source told him Square Enix hasn’t actually begun working on a Switch version and is instead looking into whether a port of the game is worth doing.
As a result, it’s unlikely that the game would release on the Switch alongside the PS4 and Xbox One at launch. This is further supported by comments made by Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura at the D23 Expo in July 2017.
“The Nintendo Switch is definitely a very interesting piece of hardware, but if we lightly say, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll be on the Nintendo Switch,’ I’m sure people will come back and say, ‘But what about the PS4 and Xbox One? We want them out first. Don’t focus on other platforms,’” Nomura told IGN. “So for now, we want to focus on what platforms we’ve already announced we’re going to be releasing Kingdom Hearts III on. And so after, perhaps, maybe we can start thinking about other possibilities.”
It’s worth noting that Square Enix and Disney have released several Kingdom Hearts games on Nintendo handhelds in the past, including Chain of Memories for the Game Boy Advance, 358/2 Days for the DS and Dream Drop Distance for the 3DS. That said, Kingdom Hearts III on the Switch would mark the first time that any of the games have been available on a Nintendo console.
Square Enix has also shown strong support for the Switch beyond the Kingdom Hearts series. The company’s hit JRPG Octopath Traveler released on the Switch exclusively in July, while ports of The World Ends With You, Dragon Quest XI and numerous Final Fantasy games like VII and IX are also in the works for the system.
Do you want to see Sora, Donald and Goofy’s next adventure on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Comments