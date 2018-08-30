TCL Communications has officially announced the BlackBerry KEY2 LE at IFA 2018.
Unlike the handsets that HTC and Sony announced earlier today, the KEY2 LE will come to Canada.
The phone will be available in three colour variants: ‘Slate’, ‘Champagne’ and ‘Atomic’.
In Canada the 32GB version will cost $519, while the 64GB variant will retail for $579. The handset will be available to purchase beginning next month.
The phone features a dual camera setup with 13 and 5-megapixel sensors, BlackBerry’s portrait mode, as well as dual tone LED flash. Further, the handset includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone also sports 4GB of RAM and expandable storage.
On the display front, the KEY2 LE features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080 x 1,620-pixel resolution. Additionally, the handset features a 3,000mAh battery with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 35-key physical keyboard equipped with BlackBerry’s ‘Speed Key’ that enables shortcut access to a variety of functions on the device.
The device also includes Google Pay, Google Assistant, Google Lens and similar to other BlackBerry handsets a variety of security features.
BlackBerry will have more information on specific location availability in September.
