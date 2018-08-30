News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry KEY2 LE will be available in Canada this September

Aug 30, 2018

12:44 PM EDT

0 comments

TCL Communications has officially announced the BlackBerry KEY2 LE at IFA 2018.

Unlike the handsets that HTC and Sony announced earlier today, the KEY2 LE will come to Canada.

The phone will be available in three colour variants: ‘Slate’, ‘Champagne’ and ‘Atomic’.

In Canada the 32GB version will cost $519, while the 64GB variant will retail for $579. The handset will be available to purchase beginning next month.

The phone features a dual camera setup with 13 and 5-megapixel sensors, BlackBerry’s portrait mode, as well as dual tone LED flash. Further, the handset includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone also sports 4GB of RAM and expandable storage.

On the display front, the KEY2 LE features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080 x 1,620-pixel resolution. Additionally, the handset features a 3,000mAh battery with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 35-key physical keyboard equipped with BlackBerry’s ‘Speed Key’ that enables shortcut access to a variety of functions on the device.

The device also includes Google Pay, Google Assistant, Google Lens and similar to other BlackBerry handsets a variety of security features.

BlackBerry will have more information on specific location availability in September.

Related Articles

News

Jul 10, 2018

1:29 PM EDT

Silver BlackBerry KEY2 now available for pre-order at Walmart for $830

News

Aug 29, 2018

2:09 PM EDT

BlacKBerry KEY2 LE revealed before official unveiling

News

Aug 27, 2018

11:47 AM EDT

BlackBerry teases new smartphone before August 30th launch

Features

Aug 28, 2018

5:35 PM EDT

Here’s what to expect at IFA 2018

Comments