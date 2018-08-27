Apple’s 6.1-inch 2018 iPhone will ship in October, no Apple Pencil support: report

As we rapidly approach Apple’s upcoming fall hardware event, leaks about new devices set to be revealed at the keynote are beginning to appear at a fast clip.
For instance, often-reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently reported new details about the three new iPhone’s Apple plans to release in 2018, along with a revamped Face ID-equipped iPad and new iteration of the Apple Watch with a larger display. Now, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with KGI that is frequently the source of accurate Apple rumours, says that the company’s new hardware, including three new iPhones, will be released the week of September 9th.
Kuo specifically states that the entry-level iPhone with 6.1-inch LCD display will ship slightly later this year in October, while the two OLED screen models of the smartphone will drop in September. Last year, Apple announced the iPhone X in September alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but didn’t release the smartphone until early November.
Further, Kuo says that the 6.1-inch and massive 6.5-inch iPhone X-inspired smartphones will ship in both single and dual-SIM configurations, though it’s likely the later version will only be available in specific markets. Further, the 5.8-inch LCD iPhone will only feature a single SIM tray, but could also feature eSIM support, says Kuo.
As expected, all three iPhones will ship with Apple’s A12 processor, including the 6.1-inch lower-end LCD version. Finally, Kuo also says that none of the new iPhones will work with the Apple Pencil, killing earlier rumours that circulated last week regarding the larger 6.1-inch iPhone featuring compatibility with the stylus.
Source: 9to5Mac
