Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 19, 2018

7:44 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Sidewalk Toronto shies away from data privacy, focuses on urban planning [Read here]
  • Telus retains OpenSignal 4G crown as Canada’s fastest wireless service provider [Read here]
  • Virgin Mobile follows Bell’s lead, will only stock locked devices at retail stores [Read here]
  • Bell Media, Vice enter ‘long-term’ agreement over Viceland channel and Vice programming [Read here]
  • Lift & Co is making marijuana approachable with its Cannabis Concierge [Read here]
  • Telus calls on CRTC to investigate Iristel for alleged unfair practices in northern Canada [Read here]
  • Ontario government announces plans to privatize sale of legal recreational Cannabis [Read here]
  • Netflix film will open Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018 [Read here]
  • Bell acquires 11 AWS-1, three PCS spectrum licenses from Shaw [Read here]
  • TCL to unveil BlackBerry device on August 30th [Read here]
  • Bell returns to stocking carrier-locked phones at retail locations [Read here]
  • How 5G will benefit rural Canadians [Read here]
  • Amazon Canada removes Echo Plus from lineup [Read here]

