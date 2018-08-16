Canadian mass media subsidiary Bell Media has entered into a “long-term, far-reaching agreement” with beleaguered media conglomerate Vice Media.
The partnership comes almost seven months after Rogers announced that it had officially terminated its support for Vice’s Viceland television station.
According to an August 16th, 2018 media release, Bell will be the “exclusive Canadian broadcast home” for both Viceland, as well as Vice’s library of programming.
Vice programming will debut on Bell Media’s various television and digital platforms — including the CraveTV streaming subscription service, the Snackable TV streaming app and Bell’s newly announced CTV Super Hub — in fall 2018.
“With its new leadership, re-energized programming slate, and U.S. deal with Hulu, we are thrilled to welcome Vice to Bell Media in Canada,” said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media, in the same August 16th media release.
According to a Vice spokesperson who spoke with MobileSyrup via email, the company is “not able to disclose any financial details of the partnership.”
Vice first entered the Canadian broadcasting game with a $100 million CAD, three-year deal with Rogers Media in 2014.
The two companies parted ways in January 2018, following months of speculation that Rogers would terminate the agreement.
Prior to the end of their agreement, Rogers owned 70 percent of the Viceland channel in Canada, according to Cartt editor Greg O’Brien.
