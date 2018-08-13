TCL to unveil BlackBerry device on August 30th

BlackBerry has sent out a ‘Save the Date’ invite for an event focused on a new upcoming smartphone.
The invite doesn’t reveal much apart the reveal date of August 30th at IFA in Berlin, Germany. It also reads that TCL will present the event, likely indicating that the event will focus on a BlackBerry smartphone that will almost certainly come to Canada.
Just got a save the date from TCL (BlackBerry licensor). Is this the upcoming Key2 Lite? https://t.co/Q3l8kCCqf8 pic.twitter.com/nwr8sMGUKf
— Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) August 13, 2018
We’ve seen rumours about a handset called the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, a budget QWERTY phone that’s rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 636 processor up to 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, according to Android Police.
Additionally, leaked specs indicate the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters.
However, it’s possible BlackBerry might have surprises in store for the event as well.
Given that BlackBerry officially revealed the Motion back in early October, it’s possible the company could show off the BlackBerry Motion at IFA this year. Further, with help from Optiemus (holders of the BlackBerry brand in India), TCL could also reveal the North American version of the BlackBerry Evolve.
We won’t know for sure until TCL’s BlackBerry event at IFA, though at this point the keynote is only a few weeks away.
Source: TNW
Comments