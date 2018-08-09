Microsoft is asking for users to give feedback on Xbox Game Pass service

Microsoft has added a new section to its Ideas feedback site for Xbox Game Pass, asking Xbox gamers to suggest ways the subscription service can be improved.
Currently, Game Pass offers unlimited access to an ever-growing digital library of over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for $11.99 CAD/month. This includes all Microsoft first-party exclusive titles, such as Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and the upcoming Canadian-developed Gears 5.
Now, Microsoft is asking Game Pass users if there are any additional features, notifications or settings options they’d like to see added to the service.
Some of the already proposed ideas include a system that indicates when a game is leaving the Game Pass catalogue and the ability to auto-renew an annual Game Pass subscription at a reduced rate. You can vote on which ideas you like the most by providing a name and email.
Alternatively, you can suggest a new idea if you don’t see it already listed. Your idea will be added to a queue to be reviewed by Microsoft for “clarity, language and impact.”
The Xbox Game Pass Ideas page can be accessed here.
Source: Microsoft
