Samsung Galaxy Note 9 supports FM radio in Canada: report

Aug 8, 2018

1:11 PM EDT

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date is only one day away and while we already know plenty about the upcoming handset, leaker Roland Quandt has revealed new information about the upcoming phone, and, in a rare occurrence, the leak has something to do with Canada.

According to a tweet from Quandt, the Snapdragon 845 variant of the Note 9 will feature FM Radio support. Quandt says FM Radio support is dependent on the market, but that “its a go for Canada…’

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ both featured FM radio reception.

Quandt also revealed new high quality images of the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset (in Canada), a 6.3-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery and up to 512GB storage. 

Samsung will officially reveal the Note 9 tomorrow. Other leaks indicate Samsung will also reveal the Galaxy Watch and the Samsung Duo charger as well.

For more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, click here. 

Source: Roland Quandt 

