Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+’ have both received FM radio reception support through a recent update. This is according to reddit user u/Crouching_Dragon.
Samsung teamed up with NextRadio in order to bring FM ratio to its devices in the U.S. and Canada. Oddly enough, it didn’t support unlocked S9 and S9 Plus devices.
Unlocked S9 and S9 Plus devices are also getting a security patch alongside the update.
We’ve confirmed that the radio works for unlocked devices in Canada. Note that the app only works with headphones connected, as smartphones use the headphones as an antenna.
Via: The Verge
