New images of Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo leak online

New images of Samsung’s upcoming Wireless Charger Duo inductive charging dock have surfaced online courtesy of Russian tech blog Mobiltelefon.ru.
The accessory appears to have gone on sale in the world’s largest country ahead of the device’s official launch early next month. Like Apple’s long in-development AirPower mat, the Wireless Charger Duo can charge multiple devices simultaneously.
The retail packaging reveals the accessory can charge two Qi-compatible smartphones simultaneously, or one smartphone and a wearable at the same time. Moreover, the packaging confirms Samsung will call its forthcoming Gear S3 successor the Galaxy Watch.
In Russia, the accessory is priced at 6,990 rubles, which converts to approximately $145 CAD.
Samsung will likely announce the Wireless Charger Duo at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 9th, 2018.
Source: Mobiltelefon.ru Via: BGR
