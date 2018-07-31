News
TTC confirms Seth Rogen to begin voicing transit announcements today

Jul 31, 2018

1:56 PM EDT

Seth Rogen

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has confirmed that Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen will be voicing transit announcements across Toronto starting today.

TTC executive director of corporate & customer communications Brad Ross confirmed the collaboration on Twitter following a vague tweet posted on Monday.

Altogether, Rogen has voiced 12 different TTC announcements, including those about common passenger courtesy, fare evasion and blocking doors. Eleven of them can be heard now, while one related to the TTC’s new two-hour transfer feature will begin playing on August 26th.

Listen to the Rogen-voiced announcements here.

Rogen’s TTC work follows confirmation last week that the actor has also recorded transit announcements for Vancouver’s TransLink system.

A social media campaign in May pushed for Rogen to record TransLink announcements following the cancellation of planned Morgan Freeman-voiced Visa ads due to sexual harassment allegations.

Shortly after, Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip proposed that Rogen replace Freeman, given that the funnyman was actually born in Vancouver. A subsequent back-and-forth Twitter exchange between Ip, Rogen and TransLink eventually led to Rogen voicing the transit announcements.

Do you want to see Rogen’s Canadian transit takeover continue? Let us know in the comments.

Image creditNetflix

