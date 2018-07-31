News
PREVIOUS|

Wake up to Spotify tracks with the Google Clock app

Jul 31, 2018

1:51 PM EDT

0 comments

While Google Clock isn’t the most exciting app, a new update should liven things up.

A new update brings Spotify tracks to the app’s alarm functionality.

Now you can wake up to your favourite music on Spotify, via the Google Clock app.

To get the musical alarms make sure your Spotify and the Clock apps are updated and installed on your device.

Then go into the clock app and browse through either your recently played music, music from Spotify’s morning playlist or pick a specific song.

Now when the alarm goes off it should be a bumpin’ Spotify track.

This feature works for both free and Spotify Premium users.

The feature is rolling out globally this week on the Play Store and will be available on all devices running Android 5.0 and above.

Source: Google 

Related Articles

News

Jul 26, 2018

2:22 PM EDT

Spotify says it now has 83 million paid subscribers

News

Sep 22, 2015

8:00 PM EDT

Google Clock gets a user interface overhaul and custom alarm music

News

Jul 17, 2018

5:48 PM EDT

Google resolves Cloud Platform outage that affected Snapchat, Spotify, Pokemon GO

News

Jul 24, 2018

11:25 AM EDT

Festicket is using Spotfiy’s data to recommend music festivals

Comments