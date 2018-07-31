Wake up to Spotify tracks with the Google Clock app

While Google Clock isn’t the most exciting app, a new update should liven things up.
A new update brings Spotify tracks to the app’s alarm functionality.
Now you can wake up to your favourite music on Spotify, via the Google Clock app.
To get the musical alarms make sure your Spotify and the Clock apps are updated and installed on your device.
Then go into the clock app and browse through either your recently played music, music from Spotify’s morning playlist or pick a specific song.
Now when the alarm goes off it should be a bumpin’ Spotify track.
This feature works for both free and Spotify Premium users.
The feature is rolling out globally this week on the Play Store and will be available on all devices running Android 5.0 and above.
Source: Google
