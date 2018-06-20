Fortnite on iOS has made $100 million in its first 90 days

Battle royale sensation Fortnite has generated $100 million USD (approximately $133 million CAD) in revenue in its first 90 days on iOS, according to a report from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
The game launched on iOS in closed beta in late March before rolling out publicly at the start of April.
While Fortnite is free-to-play, players can use real money to purchase in-game cosmetic items and “battle passes,” which unlock challenges and rewards. Developer Epic Games regularly runs in-game “seasons” of content, during which players can use their battle passes to get free items and other bonuses.
According to Sensor Tower, Fortnite‘s fourth season helped quadruple revenue when it debuted in early May. Season five is expected to be revealed soon. This helped Fortnite hit $50 million at the 45-day mark before reaching $100 million in June. Overall, this makes Fortnite the third-largest mobile launch to date, behind Supercell’s Clash Royale and Niantic’s Pokémon Go.
Fortnite has no doubt benefited from attracting the attention of mainstream media and some big-name partners. Earlier this year, Toronto-born rapper Drake streamed multiple matches with popular Twitch streamer Ninja, bringing in hundreds of thousands of viewers. In May, Epic also partnered with Marvel Studios to add Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos as a playable character.
It’s important to note that Sensor Tower’s figures only include revenue generated on iOS, not PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC or, as of last week, the Nintendo Switch — the other platforms that Fortnite is currently available on.
Additionally, Fortnite has yet to launch on Android; Epic Games has confirmed the game is slated for release on the Google Play Store sometime this summer.
Sensor Tower noted that the mobile version of rival battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is not included in its rankings because it has only been monetizing for 60 days and has yet to generate $100 million.
The firm estimates that PUBG Mobile has only hit $5.2 million to date on iOS. The game is available on Android as well, although the Sensor Tower report only examined iOS titles.
Source: Sensor Tower
