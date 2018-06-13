In less than 24 hours of availability, Fortnite on Nintendo Switch has been download more than 2 million times.
Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America president, announced the news in an interview with IGN.
“At this point, we’ve already had more than two million downloads on Fortnite,” Fils-Aime told IGN. “So that speaks to an engaged audience on Nintendo Switch as well as the core proposition of, I can now take it with me and play anywhere, anytime, with anyone, it’s really resonated.”
Additionally, developer Epic Games announced, in a blog post published on June 12th, that Fortnite has attracted more than 125 million registered players in less than year.
Epic plans to host a Fortnite World Cup, alongside other community events. The inaugural World Cup will take place in late 2019.
Unfortunately, it’s not all good news for Fortnite. PlayStation 4 players have been unable to use their accounts on the Nintendo Switch.
