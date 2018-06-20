News
Tesla suing former employee for hacking and sharing the company’s data

The company seems to have enough evidence to take this person to court

Jun 20, 2018

12:46 PM EDT

Elon Musk and Tesla are launching a lawsuit against a former employee who allegedly sabotaged the company and shared its information.

The former employee is Martin Tripp who used to work as a process technician, according to CNBC. 

According to the lawsuit, Tripp hacked the company’s manufacturing operating system and transferred multiple gigabytes of information to outside sources.

It’s unclear if Tripp is the same employee that Musk accused of sabotage on June 19th or if this is someone else. Since both of the issues mention sending information out of the factory and messing with the manufacturing line, it wouldn’t be surprising if this is the same hacker Musk previously mentioned.

So far, neither the company or Elon Musk have shared any information.

Source: CNBC

