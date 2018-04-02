Fortnite is now publicly available on iPhone and iPad

After launching in closed beta a few weeks ago, the iOS version of Fortnite is now available to all iOS users.
Epic Games, the title’s developer, made the announcement on Twitter, stating that a special link or invitation to play the third-person ‘battle royale’ shooter on mobile devices is no longer needed.
In order to play Fortnite on a mobile device, you’ll need an iOS 11 compatible iPhone or iPad. This means that the game specifically runs on the iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8 and X, and with the iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017 and Pro models. The game is not compatible with Apple’s iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus, iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3 and iPod Touch.
An Android version of Fortnite is still in development and is expected to launch at some point in the next few months.
Fortnite is cross-play compatible with the PlayStation 4, Mac, PC and mobile devices. The Xbox One players can game with Mac, PC and mobile players, but not the PlayStation 4.
To download Fortnite on iOS, follow this link.
