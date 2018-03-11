News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Mar 11, 2018

7:23 AM EDT

0 comments

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Review: Standing firm [Read here]
  • Canadians consider their phones the biggest driving distraction [Read here]
  • Public Mobile offers customers $40/6GB Koodo promo plan [Read here]
  • ‘BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others,’ says Facebook [Read here]
  • CRTC rules against Bell and Telus in long-distance billing and collection decision [Read here]
  • Google brings Maps ‘Parking Difficulty’ feature to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver [Read here]
  • Koodo increases cost of BYOD, Tab Small, Tab Large rate plans by $5 [Read here]
  • Telus increases voice plan cost by $5 per month [Read here]

Related Articles

Features

Mar 10, 2018

10:11 AM EDT

Canadians watch more Netflix during weekends than the average global user

Business

Mar 9, 2018

6:15 PM EDT

Canada’s privacy commissioner wants to limit data collection in national security bill

News

Mar 9, 2018

4:40 PM EDT

Bank of Canada uses Space Invaders easter egg to promote new $10 bill

Comments