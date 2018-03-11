Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Review: Standing firm [Read here]
- Canadians consider their phones the biggest driving distraction [Read here]
- Public Mobile offers customers $40/6GB Koodo promo plan [Read here]
- ‘BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others,’ says Facebook [Read here]
- CRTC rules against Bell and Telus in long-distance billing and collection decision [Read here]
- Google brings Maps ‘Parking Difficulty’ feature to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver [Read here]
- Koodo increases cost of BYOD, Tab Small, Tab Large rate plans by $5 [Read here]
- Telus increases voice plan cost by $5 per month [Read here]
