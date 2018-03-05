Effective today, Telus — Canada’s third-largest wireless carrier — has increased the majority of its wireless voice plans and also added additional data options.
The Canadian telecom has scrapped its 300 local minutes plan and increased the price by $5 per month on all of its voice plans. While the plan depends on your device, unlimited local calling now starts at $70 per month and unlimited nationwide calling starts at $75 per month for premium-tier customers and $80/85 per month for ‘Premium Plus’ plans.
The Premium Plus pricing matches the pricing at Telus’ main competitors, Bell and Rogers.
As for the data options, Telus added an extra 1GB of data on the 4GB, $45 per month plan and left the base price for the plan untouched. Meanwhile, Telus is now offering 8GB for $60.
A Telus spokesperson told MobileSyrup that the latest promotion for the carrier’s data-heavy 10GB plan gives a 2GB bonus for $70 per month, which brings the total monthly data allotment to 12GB. Subscribers will still need to purchase a voice plan with this promo.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on when this particular promotion will expire.
According to Telus’ latest earnings, the carrier topped 8.9 million wireless subscribers and earned $3.47 billion in revenues.
Update 05/03/18: Previously the article stated that the 6GB data bucket changed to 8GB for the same price. In fact, the 6GB bucket was $55 and the new 8GB bucket is $60. The article has been updated to reflect this fact.
Comments