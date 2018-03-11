Here are the Apple, Note 9, OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 leaks from last week

From Samsung to Apple, a variety of leaks surfaced last week in the smartphone world.
Here’s a breakdown of everything, including rumours and tweets from Evan Blass, an often reliable source of smartphone leaks.
Note that these leaks encompass news ranging from Saturday, March 3rd to Friday, March 9th.
Apple
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has unearthed three new Apple patents.
One patent indicates a new location tracking technology and another shows a phone with a completely bezel-less display that hides the front-facing camera beneath the display. The last patent shows off a new way Apple could manufacture coloured ceramic material for the iPhone’s body.
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 will likely not feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is reportedly facing technical issues and the ultrasonic and optical fingerprint scanners haven’t met Samsung’s technical requirements.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 6 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset and an iPhone X-style notch. The rumoured smartphone is also tipped to feature a 19:9 aspect ratio and a redesigned top status bar.
Huawei
Often reliable leaker Evan Blass has revealed images of the Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro. The three devices use an iPhone-X inspired notch, while the Pro also features a triple rear camera setup.
Another P20 leak reveals the European pricing of the trio of handsets. The P20 will cost €679 (1,085.75 CAD), while the P20 Pro will cost €899 ($1,457.60) and the P20 Lite will be priced at €369 ($590.07).
Essential
Andy Rubin revealed two Essential phone patents. One patent hints Rubin is looking into adding a pop-up camera that works similarly to the Vivo Apex FullView shooter.
The second patent reveals an Essential phone camera that disguises itself as a camera icon on the front of the device.
HTC
The HTC U12 reportedly supports a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 5.99-inch Quad HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, internal storage up to 256GB of storage, as well as a dual-camera setup with 12-and 16-megapixel sensors.
Further, the phone features HTC Face Unlock and Edge Sense 2.0.
