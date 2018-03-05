Leaks reveal more about HTC U12 and HTC Desire 12 Plus

LlabTooFeR, a reliable HTC enthusiast, has revealed new specifications for the HTC U12. Prolific leaker Evan Blass also confirmed the leak in a subsequent tweet.
The device, which HTC has reportedly codenamed ‘HTC Imagine’ sports a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 5.99-inch Quad HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, internal storage up to 256GB, and a dual-camera setup with 12- and 16-megapixel sensors.
Moreover, the phone is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, 3,420mAh battery, IP68 water- and dust-resistance, HTC Face Unlock — some sort of face recognition likely similar to the OnePlus 5T — Edge Sense 2.0, Android 8.0 Oreo, Sense 10 and single/dual SIM variants.
True. https://t.co/uC9cpz47MR
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 4, 2018
In the tweet conversation, LlabTooFeR reported that HTC will unveil the phone in April 2018. This is a month earlier than the 2017 HTC U11.
The leaker also mentioned that the handset has expandable storage. However, like the Canadian HTC U11, the Canadian variant of the U12 will likely not include the feature. The phone also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.
LlabTooFeR also stated that Edge Sense 2.0 and the HTC Face Unlock require new hardware, meaning those features will not make it to the HTC U11.
HTC previously showed off images of a device that Blass later confirmed was the HTC U12 at a previous Qualcomm 5G event, showing that the phone reaches near-gigabit download speeds.
HTC’s new Desire
In other HTC news, Android Headlines has leaked new information regarding the HTC Desire 12 Plus.
The phone will feature a 5.99-inch, 1,440 x 720-pixel resolution display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with electronic image stabilization (EIS), and a 13-megapixel camera on the rear.
Moreover, the phone reportedly features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage with a 2,965mAh battery. The device also uses Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
It’s unclear if the handset uses a fingerprint scanner. However, the HTC U11 Life — a recent HTC mid-range handset — featured a fingerprint, so it’s possible the Desire 12 Plus will have a fingerprint sensor as well.
While Blass is a reliable source and the Desire 12 Plus specs are believable, nothing is guaranteed until HTC officially unveils its upcoming phones.
Source: LlabTooFeR , Android Headlines
Comments