In late February, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a frequent source of Apple rumours, wrote in an investors note that the tech giant is planning to release over-ear headphones.
At the time, Kuo didn’t reveal much about the headphones, other than stating they will be “high-end and all-new.”
Now it looks like a new Bloomberg report has shed more light on the rumoured Apple product. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s headphones intend to compete with headsets from market leaders like Bose and even its own Beats brand.
Apple also reportedly plans to launch the headphones as early as the end of 2018, although production issues may push back the release.
According to Bloomberg, work on the headphones has been “on-and-off over the past year” due to problems during development, including multiple redesigns — similar to issues that Apple’s HomePod smart speaker reportedly suffered from.
The HomePod was originally slated to launch in late 2017, but was later delayed because Apple said it needed “a little more time.” The speaker eventually released in early February in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, although there has been no word on when it’s coming to Canada.
Bloomberg‘s sources state that it’s possible Apple will redesign its higher-end headphones once again or even scrap the project altogether.
Apple has not commented on these reports.
Outside of the higher-end headset, Apple is also reportedly gearing up to release a second iteration of its wireless AirPod headphones as early as next year.
Source: Bloomberg
