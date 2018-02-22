Apple reportedly working on upgrading AirPods with Siri, water-resistance

Apple’s AirPods are a technological wonder in that they’re wireless headphones that know to connect to iPhones and iPads automatically. However, compared to some of the other wireless headphones on the market, they’re undeniably lacking in key features — namely waterproofing and digital assistant integration.
Now, it seems that Cupertino computing giant Apple is looking to rectify those missing features.
According to Bloomberg — citing “people familiar with the matter” — AirPods with a new wireless chip might be released “as soon as this year.” This model will also provide users with access to Apple’s proprietary digital assistant Siri.
A model to be released “as early as next year” is set to be water-resistant. The sources who spoke with Bloomberg did specify that the plans could “change or be delayed.”
Source: Bloomberg
