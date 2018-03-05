Deals
Amazon Canada discounts Sonos Play:1 to $200

Don't overlook the Play:1 just because the Sonos One is the new kid on the block

Mar 5, 2018

9:04 AM EST

The original Sonos Play:1 speaker

Amazon.ca has discounted the Sonos Play:1 speaker, in both black and white colour variants, to $200 CAD.

The deal, first spotted by iPhone in Canada, discounts the Sonos’ original Play speaker by 20 percent, matching the deepest discount Amazon has ever offered on the Play:1.

Sonos Alexa support launched in Canada last week, but while the Play:1 doesn’t include native voice support for Alexa, it’s still possible to use the voice-activated assistant to control the speaker using either a Sonos One or an Echo smart speaker.

If you already own a Play: 1, it’s possible to pair two Play:1s together to form a stereo pair.

Source: Amazon Canada

Via: iPhone in Canada

