Amazon Canada discounts Sonos Play:1 to $200

Amazon.ca has discounted the Sonos Play:1 speaker, in both black and white colour variants, to $200 CAD.
The deal, first spotted by iPhone in Canada, discounts the Sonos’ original Play speaker by 20 percent, matching the deepest discount Amazon has ever offered on the Play:1.
Sonos Alexa support launched in Canada last week, but while the Play:1 doesn’t include native voice support for Alexa, it’s still possible to use the voice-activated assistant to control the speaker using either a Sonos One or an Echo smart speaker.
If you already own a Play: 1, it’s possible to pair two Play:1s together to form a stereo pair.
Source: Amazon Canada
Via: iPhone in Canada
