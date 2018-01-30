News
Apple is pushing back the release of key iOS 12 features, says report

Jan 30, 2018

2:20 PM EST

It looks like Apple-related reports and rumours aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

This particular rumour will be of interest to those who feel the quality of Apple’s software has taken a dip lately. Along with the annual release of a new, upgraded iPhone model, Apple typically also rolls out a major iOS update every year.

For example, iOS 11 brought ARKit, a file management app, and desktop-like navigation features to the iPad. With iOS 12, iPhone and iPad users will likely see fewer major feature additions than in the past.

Apple was reportedly working on new features like a redesigned home screen app grid, a multiplayer mode for augmented reality games and, most interestingly, a framework that will allow third-party developers to merge their iOS and macOS applications together.

Key features like combining iOS and macOS apps under one umbrella are still on schedule for this year. However, other less integral, but still flashy changes, have been delayed in an effort to improve the operating system’s overall stability.

iOS’s homescreen redesign has been held back until 2019 according to people familiar with the matter, says Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman. Apple has also delayed a revamped Photos app that features an improved photo management algorithm. That said, Bloomberg says that a less substantial updates to Photos is still coming this year.

Other features set to still arrive this year include the ability to better monitor how long apps are being used by kids, as well as updates to Apple’s FaceTime video service.

Last week, Apple uncharacteristically revealed on its own websites several of the features it will add to iOS via 11.3. In this update Apple says it’s adding a feature that allows users to toggle a framework that slows down iPhone performance in favour of prolonged battery stability, on and off. AR app improvements, security features for HomeKit-enabled and more, are also set to arrive as part of iOS 11.3.

Bloomberg also recently released a report that Apple is working on creating its own processor for Mac laptops, as well as a subsequent report indicating that the company isn’t planning to release an iPhone SE 2 this year.

Source: Bloomberg 

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Really a meaningless rumour. No one can say what features would and wouldn’t have been included in the eventual release. Even those working on it now can’t say what might get cut or added in the coming months. Without any specifics, it’s literally like saying “google might release stuff this year but might not”.

    Maybe Apple should take a moment to stabilize and secure, but this rumour doesn’t lend any credence to that.

    • DownwithRobellus

      Let’s just say that they did in fact have a ton of new features but they decided to walk back because they discovered it would be a huge battery drain on older devices. I bet that is what happened and they are merely trying to save face.

    • It’s Me

      Not sure that makes sense. Easy enough to only enable those features for newer phones, like they did with Siri.

      They have done “maintenance” releases in the past, but they were planned. This rumour basically says nothing while implying radical changes in direction based on no facts.

    • Captain H. Morgan

      If you think that Apple is delaying the release of iOS 12 is due to huge battery drain then they should not support the upgrade of anything below iPhone 6s. After all, it is a norm on Android devices that manufacturers stop supporting any OS upgrades on devices older than 2 years.